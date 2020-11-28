Club Brugge Boss Clement: Dennis Available For Selection Against Mouscron

Club Brugge manager Philippe Clement says Emmanuel Dennis is back in the frame at club following his suspension, reports Completesports.com.

Dennis was suspended by the club for storming off the team bus for a UEFA Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund this week.

“Dennis apologized to the management but also to the players and to myself. He was fined by the club. He is part of the selection for Saturday,”Clement told a news conference.

” For me, this story is over.”

The 23-year-old has featured in seven league games for Club Brugge this season without a goal to his name.

Club Brugge top the table with 26 points from 13 games.

