DAZN Set For Nigeria, Global Launch Ahead Joshua Vs Pulev

Sports streaming subscription service, DAZN, has announced plans to launch its platform globally for prospective consumers next week.

This was disclosed by Joe Markowski, Executive Vice President DAZN Global, in an exclusive interview with Completesports.com via zoom.

Markowski who expressed his delight about the launch, explained what DAZN is about and how long they’ve been around.

“I’m very excited to be announcing our global platform launch next week and this gives me the opportunity to introduce what we’ve been building for the last five years to a global audience.

“DAZN is a sport streaming subscription service. We operate on a monthly subscription model and we broadcast content around the world in different countries and all different types of sports.

“When we entered the United States we made a major investment in boxing. We are launching our global platform leveraging in existing investment, we see a huge opportunity to accelerate our growth by launching…