D’Tigers Outclass Rwanda, Claim Second Group Stage Win

Nigeria senior men’s basketball team D’Tigers defeated host Rwanda 83 – 62 in their second Group D game at the on-going 2021 AfroBasket qualifiers on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

It is D’Tigers’ second group stage win after they kicked off the qualifying campaign with a 76-56 victory against South Sudan.

The Nigerian side took the first quarter 22-13, dominated the second quarter 25-15 before the Rwandans edged the third 24-19.

But in the fourth quarter D’Tigers came out tops 17 points to Rwanda’s 10.

Up next for D’Tigers is a clash against Mali which comes up tomorrow Sunday, 29 November.

The tournament will serve as qualifiers for the 2021 FIBA Africa Championship in Rwanda.



By James Agberebi

