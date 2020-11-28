Ejaria On Target As Reading End Winless Run With Victory Over Bristol City

Ovie Ejaria was on target as Reading ended their five-match run without a Championship win by beating Bristol City 3-1 at the Madejski Stadium.

Reading went ahead nine minutes after the break when Ejaria’s crisp drive was deflected past Daniel Bentley.

City equalised through substitute Nahki Wells in the 73rd minute but Reading regained the lead when Yakou Meite guided home three minutes later.

Lucas Joao completed the scoring in stoppage time, when turning on to a Meite cross and beating Bentley.

Reading’s impressive opening to the campaign, which included seven wins in an unbeaten eight-match run, came to an abrupt halt with four successive defeats before they stopped the rot with a 1-1 draw at Millwall on Wednesday night.

