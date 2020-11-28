Eze: Newcastle United Defeat Difficult To Take

Eberechi Eze has described Crystal Palace’s 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United as ‘demoralising’, reports Completesports.com.

The Eagles dominated for most of the game but went home disappointed with nothing to show for their efforts.

The midfielder’s assessment is an accurate one, too, with the Magpies’ two late goals coming in the face of 57% possession, 11 shots, seven corners and several impressive Karl Darlow saves.

But Palace were still trumped in the final seconds, leading Eze to tell Palace TV: “It’s demoralising losing like that. We dominated for most of the game and I think you get punished at the end if you don’t take your chances and leave it too open for them. It’s a hard one to take for us but we’ll be stronger and go again.

“We have to move on to the next game and play right in the next game.”

Asked to drill-down into why Palace’s attacks were unable to produce goals, Eze said:…