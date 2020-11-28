Isco Real Madrid Star Wanted By Arsenal In January Transfer

Arsenal are reportedly planning a move for Real Madrid midfield star Isco in the January transfer window.

Isco is seemingly getting close to a Real Madrid departure as he struggles for minutes with the reigning LaLiga champions.

The playmaker’s next move could see him in the Premier League.

And according to Defensa Central, Arsenal plan want to sign Isco on loan in January before buying him ahead of 2021-22.

Isco has been at Madrid since 2013, but is linked with a move as he seeks more game time.

Previously linked to Everton, Isco is wanted by Arsenal and the report says Mikel Arteta has already asked for the 28-year-old to be signed.

Since joining Madrid in 2013, the diminutive midfielder has won two Laliga, four Champions League, Copa Del Rey, Spanish Super Cup, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

