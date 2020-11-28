Iwobi: I Want To Add Goals, Assists To My Game

Alex Iwobi wants to convert his robust performance in Everton’s Premier League win over Fulham on Sunday into a productive run in Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

Traditionally a forward, Iwobi responded to being recalled in a wing-back role with a substantial contribution to the victory at Craven Cottage which reversed Everton’s recent fortunes.

Manager Ancelotti’s side will aim to repeat that success when enterprising Leeds United come to Goodison Park on Saturday.

Iwobi’s start at the weekend was his second in the league this season – and 39th appearance in all competitions since joining from Arsenal in August last year.

His direct burst launched the move for Everton’s second goal but the 24-year-old wants to improve on his tangible output of three goals and three assists for the Club.

“I am an attack-minded player, so I need goals and assists,” Iwobi told everton tv.

“But I found myself in a new role and was able to drive the team forward.

“I wasn’t able…