Mustafi Hails Very Strong And Intelligent Balogun After Goal Vs Molde

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has heaped plaudits on Folarin Balogun after he struck in their Europa League win at Molde on Thursday night.

Balogun opened scoring for the Gunners in the game, and has been praised by Mustafi for his impressive performance.

“He’s a very strong and intelligent player,” Mustafi told Arsenal.com.

“He’s a good striker and he’s hungry.



Read Also: Balogun: My First Arsenal Goal Evidence Of Hardwork Paying Off

“I think at this age in strikers you can always see that hunger to score and they always want to do something in the box, and I think for him it was really nice.

” He came on in the last game as well and this time it was his first touch he scored with, so I’m very happy for him because I think this is something that is very important.

“We all started as young boys and everyone knows the feeling of how difficult it is to come to the first team and perform the way…