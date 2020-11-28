Premier League: Gross Scores Late Penalty To Deny Liverpool

Liverpool moved to the top of Premier League table despite conceding a late penalty in a 1-1 draw against Brighton at AMEX Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Neil Maupay missed a penalty in the first half after Neco Williams brought down Aaron Connolly, while Mohamed Sallah had a goal ruled out for offside afterwards.

Diogo Jota gave Liverpool the lead with a fine finish on the hour mark.

The forward danced past two challenges before finding the back of the net, his eighth strike in eight Liverpool games.



The hosts were awarded another penalty in injury-time after Andrew Robertson was adjudged to have kicked the foot of Danny Welbeck in the box.

Pascal Gross colly dispatched the spot kick down the middle.

The result means Liverpool return to the top of the Premier League for 24 hours at least, two points ahead of Tottenham and three…