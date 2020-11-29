Anaemena: Rivers United Will Bounce Back From Futuro Kings Defeat

Rivers United defender Ifeanyi Anaemena said his team is not down following their 1-2 loss to Futuro Kings on Saturday.

Rivers United must overturn there 1-2 loss if they must advance to the first round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Anaemena acknowledged his teammates are disappointed but they have what it takes to overturn the result in the second leg.



Read Also:CAFCC: Rivers United Fall To 2-1 Defeat Vs Futuro Kings

“We are not actually down. The game 1-2 and if we can win 1-0 or 2-0 we are going to qualify,”he told the club’s media team.

“So it’s a matter for us to psych ourselves, motivate ourselves, go home and make sure that we get a positive result that will overturn this result that we have here. So we have not lost hope, we are going to get a better result.”

Rivers United will host Futuro Kings in the second leg next week Sunday.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The…