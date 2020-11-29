CAFCL: Enyimba Beat Rahimo Away; Plateau United Fall To Simba SC In Jos

Enyimba got off their CAF Champions League campaign to a perfect start with a 1-0 away win against Burkinabe side Rahimo FC at the August 4 Stadium, Ouagadougou on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Substitute Victor Mbaoma scored the decisive goal 14 minutes from time.

The striker’s header from Anayo Iwuala’s corner -kick hit the woodwork and went straight into the net.

The reverse fixture will take place next week Sunday at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba.

In Jos, Nigeria’s other representative in the competition Plateau United lost 1-0 to Tanzanian champions Simba SC.

Clatous Chama netted the winning goal for the visitors in the 53rd minute.

Plateau United will need to scored twice without conceding in the second leg to secure a place in the first round.

By Adeboye Amosu

