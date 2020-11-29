Evans Being Considered By Former Club Manchester United

Manchester United are considering a shock move to bring their former defender Johnny Evans back to Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would like to add a left-sided centre back to his squad, but has a kitty of just £20 million in January – unless he can bring in more from sales.

Evans, 32, is in the final year of his deal with at Leicester and although he has admitted he’d be happy to extend his stay, so far nothing has been agreed.

Also Read: Okoye Keen To Remain Super Eagles First Choice Goalkeeper

And his name has been flagged up by United’s player acquisition team as a possible cut-price transfer option if he has not been nailed by Leicester when the next window opens.

Evans came through the Old Trafford ranks as a schoolboy and spent a decade at the club before joining West Brom in 2015.

He moved to Leicester two years ago, but a United source revealed: “Johnny’s name has come up in…