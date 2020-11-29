Hazard Suffers Fresh Injury Blow At Real Madrid Vs Alaves

Belgian star Eden Hazard suffered fresh injury woe as he hobbled out of Saturday’s game against Deportivo Alaves which ended in 2-1 defeat for Real Madrid.

Hazard has been blighted by ankle and leg problems since joining Madrid from Chelsea 18 months ago.

Also Read: 2021 AfroBasket Qualifier: D’Tigers Outclass Rwanda, Claim Second Group Stage Win

It was not immediately clear what his latest problem was, with Hazard able to walk off the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium pitch, albeit in obvious discomfort, to be replaced by Rodrygo after 28 minutes of the game.

Hazard had gone down in the Alaves penalty area moments earlier, although it was ruled that no foul was committed.

He was seen to grimace, stooping over after getting back to his feet and appearing to be in pain.

It was just Hazard’s third LaLiga appearance of the season, after previous outings against Villarreal and Huesca.

Last season he…