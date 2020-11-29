Infinix Note 8 On Celebrity Talk Show Rubbin Minds With Ebuka

Last Sunday, the Rubbin minds show took an unexpected but totally pleasant turn as popular presenter and anchor of the show, Ebuka featured Infinix Content Manager, Kevin Olumese, on a special edition for the recently launched Infinix Note 8.

If you’d cast your mind not so far back, you’d remember that Infinix set a record with the Note 8’s predecessor (Note 7) earlier this year when it was launched in a short, Infinix-customized show which was studded with celebrities. On Sunday, Infinix set another record as it became the first smartphone to be launched on the celebrity talk show- Rubbin Minds.

If there’s anything that’s more interesting than the sound of this new achievement, it surely will be how exactly the show went down.

As usual, Ebuka drilled deep into the business of his guest which, on this show, was the Infinix Note 8. No questions were spared and Kevin,…