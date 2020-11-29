Iwobi Subbed Off As Leeds Beat Everton,Claim First Win At Goodison Park 

Alex Iwobi was in action for Everton who lost 1-0 to a dominant Leeds United side at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Iwobi who was in superb form in the 3-2 win at Fulham last weekend, was withdrawn in the 67th minute for Andre Gomes.

It was Leeds United’s first ever win against Everton at Goodison Park in the Premier League.

Raphinha was the hero for Leeds United as his wonder strike in the 79th minute secured the win for Marcelo Bielsa side.

It was a game Leeds deservedly won as they bossed every aspect of the game as they had 23 shots to Everton’s 15, had 83 per cent passing accuracy to 79 per cent for Everton and 58 per cent ball possession compared to the Toffees’ 42 per cent.

Everton had the ball in the net on 17 minutes through James Rodriguez but the goal was ruled out for offside after…