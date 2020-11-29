Maradona – The Gift Of The gods! –Segun Odegbami Writes

Football is, probably, the most powerful and most followed human activity on earth.

For many of its adherents to jointly conclude that one person is, probably, the greatest football player of all time cannot be considered flimsy or a mean feat, or taken lightly. It is not surprising, therefore, that the outpouring of emotions over the death of Diego Amando Maradona has been overwhelming.

In the past four days since he died and has been buried, every media in the world has made his story its headline news. An entire television channel has been dedicated to running various documentaries, 24/7, on his chequered life. Tributes have been pouring in like rain from all corners of the planet and from people across all spheres of life. It has been a season to mourn of his death as well as to celebrate his life.

It is a privilege to have been alive to watch this diminutive ‘football magician’ put up his unique acts.

So, four days after he embarked on his return journey to his…