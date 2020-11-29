Master Meets Apprentice In A London Derby

Master meets apprentice once again in a mouth-watering London derby on Sunday when Frank Lampard’s Chelsea welcome Tottenham Hotspur and former manager Jose Mourinho to Stamford Bridge.

An attention-grabbing fixture at any time, this showdown promises to be even more encapsulating than usual with both teams in fine form and flying high in the Premier League table.

Prior to the start of the 2020/21 campaign, very few would have predicted Tottenham Hotspur to be tussling with the league’s big boys in the title race. But when the north London giants face Chelsea on Sunday, they will be well aware of the fact that a victory could help them reclaim their place at the top of the Premier League table.

It will also be the return of Mourinho at Stamford Bridge as the Portuguese mastermind hopes to continue his side’s majestic run of form. Indeed, the Lilywhites are heading into this game on the back of a five game-winning run in all competitions. They are also unbeaten in the…