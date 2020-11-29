Okoye Keen To Remain Super Eagles First Choice Goalkeeper

Maduka Okoye is determined to maintain his position as Super Eagles number one goalkeeper, reports Completesports.com.

The Sparta Rotterdam goalie was in goal in Nigeria’s last four games.

The 21-year-old however face stiff competition from the likes of Francis Uzoho and Daniel Akpeyi now available for selection.

Okoye is determined to keep the spot in the face of competition in the team.

“I have been with the Eagles for almost one and a half years now and the first year, I was just on the bench,”Okoye told Sparta Rotterdam’s YouTube page.

” Then I came in against Brazil and that was the first step in this direction. Of course it was not easy to get the No.1 spot and it would be hard enough to keep it because the boys are coming and I have to keep up the good work here at the clubside and also in Nigeria.

“I have to give big thanks to Gernot Rohr because he gave me the trust in the beginning and now I…