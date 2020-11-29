Onuachu Thanks Genk Teammates For Remarkable Goal Haul

Paul Onuachu has thanked his Genk teammates for their support after he bagged a brace in the club’s 5-1 away win at Cercle Brugge on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

The Nigeria international has hit the headlines for his remarkable scoring form for John van den Brom’s side this season.

Onuachu has scored 12 goals in 13 league appearances for Genk this term.



“I am really satisfied with those twelve goals, I get an average of almost one goal per game”, he told Het Laatste Nieuws .

But of course you don’t make all those goals alone. Today my goals were just as much the credit of Junya Ito and Théo Bongonda, I am glad that they each poked one in the net.”

Genk top the league table in Belgium with 28 points from 14 games.

By Adeboye Amosu

