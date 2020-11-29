Police Investigating Maradona’s Death – Complete Sports

Cops in Argentina today stormed the house of Diego Maradona’s personal doctor amid reports the legend’s death is being treated as manslaughter, the Sun Reports.

The searches of personal physician Leopoldo Luque’s property began this morning – four days after the 60-year-old died at his Buenos Aires home.

Prosecutors behind the order, said to have been sanctioned by a judge, are understood to be trying to establish whether the football legend was the victim of medical negligence.

The dramatic twist in the probe into Maradona’s death followed overnight reports he had rowed with personal physician Leopoldo Luque in the days before he suffered heart failure last Wednesday.

Luque is at his home while the search on the outskirts of Buenos Aires takes place.

Local TV stations are broadcasting images of police entering Luque’s clinic.

The searches were ordered after Maradona’s daughters Dalma and…