Premier League: Man United Fight Back To Beat Southampton

Manchester United rallied back from two goals down to secure a 3-2 win against Southampton at the St Mary’s on Saturday afternoon.

Jan Bednarek’s header and James Ward-Prowse’s stunning free-kick sent Southampton in at the break with a two-goal lead, but United, who were forced into bringing Dean Henderson on at half-time in place of the injured David de Gea, hit back in the second half.

Cavani – also a half-time substitute, replacing Mason Greenwood at the break – set up Bruno Fernandes for United’s first before the Uruguayan’s 74th-minute header brought the sides level.

There was time for even more drama as Cavani swooped in stoppage time to break Southampton hearts and rescue what looked an unlikely three points for United.

Defeat means Southampton stay fifth, while the three points take United, who move into the top half, up to seventh, five points behind league leaders Liverpool with a game in…