Premier League: Wolves Claim First Win At Arsenal In 41 Years

Goals from Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence continued Arsenal’s dismal home form as Wolves triumphed 2-1 at the Emirates in Sunday’s Premier League clash.

It was the first time Wolves will secure a win at Arsenal since 1979.

For the Gunners it is a third consecutive home defeat in the current league campaign.

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez was left unconscious following a clash of heads with David Luiz inside the opening minutes leading to a 10-minute stoppage.

But Wolves never looked back from the early loss of their talismanic forward as they put up an impressive display to pick all three points.

They took the lead in the 27th minute after poor defending from Arsenal allowed Neto to fire in the rebound from an Adama Traore cross.

But the Gunners levelled from a rare first-half attack when Gabriel nodded in Willian’s corner shortly in the 30th minute.

In the 42nd minute brilliant individual play from Podence…