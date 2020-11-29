Senegal Legend Bouba Diop Dies After Illness

Former Senegalese star Papa Bouba Diop has passed away at the age of 42.

According to reports, Bouba Diop had been suffering with a long-time illness, Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

His former club, RC Lens, paid tribute on Twitter, writing: “It is with great sadness that Racing Club de Lens has just learned of the disappearance of its former player Papa Bouba Diop , at the age of 42.

“We offer our deepest condolences to his loved ones.”

World governing body FIFA declared: “FIFA is saddened to learn of the passing of Senegal legend Papa Bouba Diop.

“Once a World Cup hero, always a World Cup hero.”

Diop became a national hero when he scored the goal which saw Senegal beat France 1-0 in their opening World Cup game in 2002.

The midfielder first arrived in English football when he joined Fulham from Lens in 2004, becoming known as “The Wardrobe” at Craven Cottage.

He joined Portsmouth in 2007 and after a…