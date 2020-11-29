Tyson Comeback Fight Vs Jones Jr After 15-Year Absence Ends In Draw

Mike Tyson celebrated his return to the ring after a fifteen-year absence by drawing his comeback fight against Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition fight inside Staples Centre in the US on Saturday.

The controversial showdown between the two boxing legends, had been met with significant criticism and scepticism but the pair both emerged with credit from an absorbing, but largely incident free eight-round contest.

Tyson, 54, who hadn’t fought since his defeat to Kevin McBride back in 2005, was the main aggressor throughout, without ever threatening to inflict serious damage on his opponent.

The three judges, who scored the bout remotely, could not separate the American legends, despite most observers feeling that Tyson did enough to have won.

Reacting to the decision, Tyson said: “I’m good with that. I’m good with a draw, because I entertained the crowd, the crowed was happy with it.

“I’m used to doing it for three minutes, sometimes like two minutes or three…