Awoniyi Seeks Permanent Exit From Liverpool

Nigeria forward Taiwo Awoniyi is seeking a permanent move away from Liverpool, reports Completesports.com.

Awoniyi linked up with Liverpool in 2015, but has failed to make a competitive appearance for the Reds due to his inability to secure a work permit.

He has spent time on loan outside the club for the last five years.

The 23-year-old is currently on loan at FC Union Berlin, after previous spells at FSV Frankfurt, NEC, Mouscron (twice), and Gent. Last season, he was at Mainz.

“It is my dream to play for Liverpool,” he told ESPN.

“But me playing for Liverpool has to do with getting my work permit.

“Without it, there is no chance for me discussing about playing for Liverpool for now.”

As a result, he discussed making a permanent move away from Anfield this past window.

He said: “This season was maybe a bit tough to make the decision because honestly, I was hoping to leave permanently.

“Liverpool have…