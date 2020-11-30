Bassey Happy To Score First Professional Goal For Rangers

Calvin Bassey is happy to score his first professional goal in Rangers’ 4-0 League Cup win at Falkirk.

Steven Gerrard’s men put up a fine performance to secure a place in the quarter-final of the competition.

He told RangersTV: “It is a good feeling and I just give thanks for the opportunity to be able to play for this amazing club.

“I just need to keep my head down and keep on working. There are things I could have done better – I’m obviously happy for my goal but I am just trying to improve as a player every single day.”

Bassey started the match tonight alongside Connor Goldson at centre-half – a bit of a change from the left-back berth Gers fans have been accustomed to seeing him at.

Bassey praised Goldson for how he guided him through the game, continuing: “Connor is a great player and an experienced player. I am just trying to listen to him and learn from him.

“It was a bit different today…