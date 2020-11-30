Ejaria Makes English Championship Team Of The Week

Nigerian and Reading forward Ovie Ejaria was included in the English Championship Team of the Week, following his impressive in his side’s win against Bristol City at the weekend, Completesports.com reports.

The Team of the Week was published on the Championship verified Twitter handle on Monday.

Ejaria was on target as Reading ended their five-match winless run without by beating Bristol City 3-1 at the Madejski Stadium.

Reading went ahead nine minutes after the break when Ejaria’s crisp drive was deflected past Daniel Bentley.

Bristol City equalised through substitute Nahki Wells in the 73rd minute but Reading regained the lead when Yakou Meite guided home three minutes later.

Ejaria is placed in the left side of a four-man midfield in the Team of the Week which is in a 4-4-2 formation.

By James Agberebi

