Fantasista Tips — Gameweek 5 of Champions Fantasy

The last two gameweeks of the group stage are full of surpises when it comes to lineups. Here are some hidden gems for your team.

The roller-coaster begins this week.

Rotations will surely be kicking, as there are some teams already qualified and managers, the real ones, are surely preparing a proper nightmare for us, fantasy managers!

So let’s look at some low-owned players from teams that still have to go full power in the two last gameweeks of UEFA Champions League.

Mergim Berisha | RB Salzburg | F | 5.5M | In 1% of teams

He’s a part of the starting lineup since GW2, with 3 goals and 1 assist in the last 3 games, one versus Atlético and two against the mighty Bayern. He’s the pick of the bunch, if you are targeting the Austrians prolific attack in Tuesday’s early kick-off games.

A win will put them ahead of Lokomotiv in the hunt for the UEFA League spot, and they might be sneaking into the qualifying race…