FBNHoldings Group Wins Big At The 2020 Great Place To Work Awards

FBNHoldings Group has won big at the 2020 Great Place To Work Award ceremony held last week Friday in Lagos. The Holdings Company along with its subsidiary companies; First Bank of Nigeria Ltd, FBNQuest Merchant Bank and FBNQuest Capital won various awards at the prestigious event.

FBN Holdings Plc received a Platinum Certification as a Great Workplace further attesting to the quality of its people practices. It also received the award for the Best Workplace for Millennials; this has become evident with a high percentage of its workforce in this age category and the targeted HR initiatives to drive engagement and retention. FBNHoldings also topped the following two categories and received the awards as the Best in Leadership Practice and Best Workplace for Women. Overall, FBNHoldings was ranked as the 2nd Best Workplace.

