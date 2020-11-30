Fixing Sports Infrastructure More Important Than Cutting Grass

Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr Sunday Dare has emphasized that spending scarce resources to fix sporting infrastructure is more important than spending money to cut the grass around the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The Minister believes merely cutting the grass would amout to not just gross waste of scarce resources, but misplacement of priorities.

This clarifications became necessary following a misleading and out of context newspaper report that the Minister said a proposed amount of 81m was received by the Ministry.

A statement by the Minister’s Media Adviser John Joshua Akanji , said the headline by the author of the story was not only misleading, but incongruous with the content.

“It has become imperative and a necessity to clear the air on the misleading headline by a newspaper that the Minister would…