‘He Is An Important Player’-Gattuso Rues Osimhen Absence In Napoli’s Big Win Vs Roma

Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso admitted his side have missed the presence of Victor Osimhen in recent outings, reports Completesport.com.

Osimhen sustained a shoulder injury on international duty and has missed Napoli’s last three games in all competitions.



Napoli thashed 4-0 Roma at home on Sunday to record their sixth league win of the campaign.

“We have missed Osimhen in recent weeks, remember, he is an important player,” Osimhen was quoted by sosfanta.calciomercato.com.

The 21-year–old has scored two goals in six league appearances for Napoli this season.

