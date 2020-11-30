Joshua Would Be My Easiest Opponent

World Boxing Council heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has looked to further rile rival Anthony Joshua by claiming his fellow Brit would make the easiest opponent of all boxers who have called him out.

Fury remains desperate to meet Joshua in the ring and bring the world of boxing the showdown it craves more than all others.

Both men have repeatedly talked up the encounter, which is tipped to become the showpiece boxing event of 2021.

Speaking recently during an interview on the Wow Hydrate Youtube channel, Fury outlined how he feels Joshua is the perfect opponent out there for him.

“The easiest opponent I think would be Anthony Joshua just because he’s tailor-made for me,” Fury explained.

“If ever I could build a perfect opponent I’d be building him.”

Fury’s latest jibe comes in the aftermath of WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman publicly giving his backing to the showdown,…