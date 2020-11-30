Kanu, Oliseh, NFF, FIFA Mourn Bouba Diop

Former Super Eagles stars Nwankwo Kanu and Sunday Oliseh and the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF have joined the rest in mourning former Senegal star Papa Bouba Diop, who died on Sunday.

Diop earned rave reviews after scoring the decisive goal in Senegal’s 1-0 win against France at the 2002 FIFA World Cup opening game.

The 42-year-old also enjoyed a successful career with clubs in Europe with stints at Lens,Fulham, Portsmouth, AEK Athens, West Ham United and Birmingham City.

“Sad sad sad R I P PAPA BOUBA DIOP MY CONDOLENCES TO YOUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS , Kanu tweeted.

”Sad day as Africa loses one of its great Ambassadors in Papa Bouba Diop. Faced this phenomenal player sometimes & what a talented natural force of nature he was. Senegal, we Nigerians Mourn with you! R.I.P Bro,’Oliseh tweeted.

”We are sad to hear of the sudden demise of former Senegalese midfielder, Papa Bouba Diop. Our thoughts and prayers…