Lack Of Creativity,  Crosses Affecting Onuachu In Super Eagles

Former Nigeria international Ifeanyi Udeze has said lack of creativity and crosses from the wings are affecting Paul Onuachu’s performance in the Super Eagles.

Onuachu has been impressive for Genk in the Belgian Jupiler taking his tally to 12, after bagging a brace in his side’s 5-1 win at Cercle Brugge on Saturday.

His goals at the weekend means he leads the top scorers chart in the Belgian top-flight this season.

But it is a sharp contrast for Onuachu in the colours of the Eagles as he has netted just one goal which was in his debut in a friendly against Egypt which ended 1-0 in 2019.

And Udeze feels the 26-year-old will continue to struggle for the Eagles if he doesn’t get qualify services.

“We know Paul Onuachu is a goal scorer when it comes to club level but we don’t know what the problem is in the…