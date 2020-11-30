Lookman On Target, Aina, Iheanacho In Action As Fulham Beat Leicester

Ademola Lookman got on the score sheet as struggling Fulham secured a shock 2-1 win against Leicester City inside the King Power stadium in Monday night’s Premier League game, Completesports.com reports.

In action for Fulham were Ola Aina and Tosin Adarabioyo who saw 90 minutes of action, while Kelechi Iheanacho was introduced on 70 minutes.

It was Fulham’s first away win in the league which saw them climb out of the relegation zone.

Lookman put Fulham 1-0 ahead on 30 minutes as he picked out the bottom corner after racing through and going one-on-one with Kasper Schmeichel.

In the 38th minute Fulham went 2-0 up thanks to Ivan Cavaleiro who converted from the spot after Bobby De Cordova-Reid was fouled by Christian Fuchs.

With four minutes left in the game Harvey Barnes made it 2-1 smashing the ball into the roof of the…