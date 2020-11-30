Manchester City 2020-2021 Squad Most Expensive

Football transfer fees have exploded over the last two decades with some

of the top clubs not afraid to spend more than €100M for the most

elite of players. According to data gathered by Safe Betting Sites,

Manchester City FC spent the most in transfer fees on their current

squad among the top 5 leagues in Europe having spent over a billion Euros on transfer fees on their current squad.

Out of Europe’s Top-5 Leagues – Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1, Bundesliga – Manchester City’s current squad is the most valuable in terms of transfer fees spent by their club with a squad value of €1.036B. This is a €22 M increase from the previous year and is also €148M more than the second most expensive squad club, Paris St Germain whose total squad is worth €888M in transfer fees.

Chelsea FC had the biggest increase from 2019, with an additional €198M in transfer fees for 2020 taking the total squad value to…