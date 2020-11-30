Sirawoo Confirms Receipt Of FIFA Covid-19 Funds From NFF

The President, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Sir Honour Sirawoo has commended the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for the release of the FIFA Covid-19 Relief Fund.

The NFF had released the sum of N11,400,000 (eleven million, four hundred thousand Naira) only as part of the Covid-19 Relief Fund from FIFA to SWAN.

Sirawoo lauded the Amaju Pinnick-led NFF for the transparent way and manner it has disbursed the funds in accordance with the earlier breakdown and FIFA guidelines.

Also Read: Kanu, Oliseh, NFF, FIFA Mourn Bouba Diop

According to him, “FIFA and the NFF must be commended for this transparent process. It has been done in such a manner that is open for all to see.

“FIFA must also be commended for such a gesture despite a challenging period of coronavirus pandemic across the world. It is a sign of a responsive and responsible football governing body.”

He assured that the funds allocated…