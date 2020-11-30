Who Will Be Next After The Greatest Nigerian Sprinter

This is the question that will be agitating the minds of Nigerian athletics faithful as Old Father Time will,in a couple of years from now,schedule a meeting with 32-year old Blessing Okagbare,the elegant, beautiful,multi-talented and greatest sprinter Nigeria has ever produced.

Okagbare has been the best thing that has happened to the 100m/200m events in Nigeria since she sprinted to her first national title in July 2009,’jogging’ 11.16 seconds to win the 100m event at the Nigerian Trials in Abuja.

She has broken the Nigerian 100m (10.90) and 200m (22.07) records held by Glory Alozie and Mary Onyali respectively.In 2013,she became the first and so far only Nigerian sprinter to run inside 10.90 and 10.80 seconds and this she accomplished in one day!.

This feat she achieved at the Diamond League meeting (Sainsbury’s Anniversary Games) at the Olympic stadium in London where she broke the Nigerian record twice in one day by first running 10.86 seconds in the semis and…