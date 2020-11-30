Yobo On Scouting Mission; Hails JUFC FC After Loss To Wikki Tourist

Former Super Eagles captain and current Assistant coach of the team, Joseph Yobo, has commended John Utaka Football Club (JUFC) after he watched the youthful Minna based team lose 2-1 to NPFL side at the Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi, Completesports.com reports.

Yobo who was in Bauchi on a scouting mission was so impressed by the standard displayed by the two teams that he marvelled why the John Utaka FC are not playing in any category of the Nigerian leagues.

“I am so impressed with this young JUFC side for their robust and direct style of play add to the high intensity they applied all through the 90 minutes. I find it difficult to believe that they are a non league side, the way they pressed an experienced and quality side like Wikki Tourist was a delight to watch

“I am carried away by their amazing display despite losing the game 2-1 to Wikki. They put up the kind of performance we love to see in the National team setup, that fighting spirit of never giving up. I…