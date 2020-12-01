54-Goal Bomber In Search Of Career Relaunch In Europe

In his February 2015 interview with the newspaper “Il Gazzettino”, Jerry Mbakogu, a striker born in 1992, talked about his football career when he was experiencing his best time.

After his great debut among the professionals in the colours of Padova and the next three years at Juve Stabia, it was in Carpi – a team from the homonymous village of 70,000 inhabitants in the province of Modena, Italy, where he arrived in 2013 – that the forward found his springboard.

Fabrizio Castori was a very important coach for Mbakogu, as he was effective in bringing out the untapped qualities of the Nigerian forward.

Also Read: ‘He Is An Important Player’-Gattuso Rues Osimhen Absence In Napoli’s Big Win Vs Roma

He is not only a great scorer, but also very skilled at assisting his teammates to also find the net. In those same months Mbakogu’s name was also associated with some important foreign clubs, including Jurgen Klopp’s Borussia Dortmund.