Aina Hails ‘Massive’ Fulham Away Win Against Leicester City

Ola Aina has hailed Fulham’s impressive away win against against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Monday, reports Completesports.com.

The Cottagers climbed out of the relegation after grinding out a shock win against Brendan Rodgers’ men.

Fulham won for the second time in the league this season thanks to Ademola Lookman 30th minute opener and Ivan Cavaleiro’s penalty eight minutes later.

Read Also: Premier League: Lookman On Target, Aina, Iheanacho In Action As Fulham Claim Away Win At Leicester

Harvey Barnes scored for Leicester in the 86th minute, but Fulham held on to move one point above the bottom three.

A delighted Aina took to the social media to celebrate the win, their first since a victory at Bournemouth in April 2019.

“Big win for the boys today , meant a lot to everyone. So does every other game. We push on again. let’s go Fulham 💪🏾!, Aina tweeted after the game.

By Adeboye…