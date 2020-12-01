An Infinix Customer Will Win A Brand New Car In Infinix Global Jackpot

Although Infinix will be closing the window on Black Friday offers on the last day of November, they are opening another window for customers to continue winning amazing prizes as we approach the end of the year.

Infinix has announced that they will be organizing a first-of-its-kind Global jackpot which will run till the 15th of January 2021. During this period, customers who purchase any unit of the Infinix Note 8 series, Hot 10 series, Zero 8 series, or the S5 pro will be entitled to participate in an online raffle draw.

At the end of the raffle, emergent winners will walk away with one of several amazing prizes including a brand new car. You can also get discount coupons to purchase any Infinix device at a discount or win one unit of the Infinix Zero 8 for free when you join Infinix’s young and vibrant community on the Xclub and participate in Xclub activities.

To join, register on the Xclub application on your Infinix smartphone. If you do not own an Infinix device,…