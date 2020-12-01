Anambra FA Congress Resolves To Conduct By-Elections For Vacant Posts

Anambra State Football Associaion (AnSFA) Congress met in Awka on Monday, November 30, and made far-reaching resolutions on some pending issues.

According to a communique of the congress signed by a three-member Communique Drafting Committee, and and made available to Completesports.com, the elections into both the board of AnSFA and local government football associations on October 29th and 30th 2020 respectively were ratified.

The congress however nullified some appeals decisions made by

the Appeals Committee due to unconstitutional entry process.

The AnSFA General Assembly also resolved to conduct by-elections to fill some positions that are still vacant in the Anambra State Football’s ruling body and Local Government Area FAs.

It can be recalled that the biggest position in AnSFA, the Chairmanship , is still vacant after delegates massively voted out former Super Eagles fringe player, Chikelue Iloenyosi who contested as a sole candidate for the position and…