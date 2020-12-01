Barcelona Yet To Inform Me Of Sack After Three Months

Former Barcelona coach Quique Setien claims the Catalans have not compensated him for his early dismissal, or even called to inform of his contract termination three months on.

Setien replaced Ernesto Valverde in January signing on a contract until 2022 as the club hoped to reconnect with their philosophy of exciting, possession-based football.

However, Setien’s time at Barça was marred with problems, from an apparently strained relationship with talisman Lionel Messi that reportedly spread to other members of the squad, to underwhelming results and performances on the pitch.

The culmination of numerous issues at the club was the 8-2 humiliation by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final.

The embarrassing result contributed to Messi’s desire to leave and effectively spelled the end for Setien in August.

Setien was swiftly replaced by Ronald Koeman, who himself is…