Cavani Uruguayan Striker Under Investigation By English FA

The English FA is expected to investigate a social media post by Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani.

Cavani shared an Instagram story from a fan, using a racially offensive term. The post has since been deleted.

United stressed that the word was clearly used in an affectionate manner and has different connotations in South America, where Cavani is from.

The club said the 33-year-old had been made aware such terms are perceived very differently in the UK and he subsequently deleted the post.

The FA did not wish to comment on Sunday night, but Sky Sports News understands the governing body will launch a probe into the online post.

Facebook, the owners of Instagram, have been approached for comment.

Cavani came off the bench to score twice in United’s dramatic 3-2 comeback victory against Southampton at St Mary’s.

