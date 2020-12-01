Chelsea Lead Race To Sign Bayern’s Alaba

Premier League giants Chelsea are pressing ahead with plans to land Bayern Munich star David Alaba on a free transfer, according to reports.

Frank Lampard’s side remain in pole position ahead of fellow European heavyweights to land the signature of the Austrian international.

The reigning Champions League holders have taken the offer of a new contract off the table for Alaba with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

It means Alaba, 28, can seal a deal to sign a pre-contract with Chelsea in January ahead of a move in the summer.

And according to AS, the Blues will send representatives to talk with Alaba’s agent in the New Year and convince the defender his future belongs at Stamford Bridge.

Alaba’s availability and long list of accolades mean he is one of the most sought-after players in Europe.

Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are just three clubs in a transfer tug-of-war while…