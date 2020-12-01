DAZN Goes Live Today In 200 Countries And Territories

DAZN, the leading global sports destination, launched today in more than 200 countries and territories. For an initial monthly price point of £1.99 or less, sports fans worldwide are now able to sign up to the service and watch a breadth of live world championship boxing and on-demand original programming.

On Dec. 4, Billy Joe Saunders defends his WBO super-middleweight title against fellow Englishman Martin Murray.

A heavyweight clash not to be missed, unified heavyweight champion of the world Anthony Joshua OBE will defend his world titles against Bulgarian mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev on Dec. 12.

Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin looks to make history on Dec. 18 when he attempts to make a record 21st defence of the middleweight title against Kamil Szeremeta.

Pound-for-pound champion Canelo Alvarez returns to the super…