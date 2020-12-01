Emery Ex-Arsenal Boss Nominated For Laliga Coach Of The Month Award

Former Arsenal manager Unai Emery’s impressive work at Villarreal has not gone unnoticed as he has been nominated for Laliga November Coach of the Month award.

Emery’s nomination was announced on Laliga’s verified Twitter handle on Tuesday.

The former Paris Saint-Germain gaffer is in a three-man shortlist that also has Diego Simeone of Atletico Madrid and Julen Lopetegui of Sevilla.

Since departing Arsenal for Villarreal Emery seems to have revived his coaching career.

Last month he guided the Yellow Submarines to six games without defeat, recording three wins and three draws.

They currently occupy third position on 20 points, just four points behind leaders Real Sociedad in Laliga table.

Meanwhile, his successor at Arsenal Mikel Arteta is not having the best of times right now at the London club.

The Gunners suffered their third consecutive home…