Flying Eagles Beat Zaria Academy 3-0 In Friendly

The Flying Eagles defeated Zaria Academy 3-0 in a friendly game in Abuja on Tuesday, reports Completesports.com.

Adewale Oladoye and Chukwubuikem Ikwuemesi scored for the Flying Eagles in the first half.

Chisom Orji extended Ladan Bosso’s side lead after the break.

The Flying Eagles are preparing for the WAFU U-20 Cup of Nations in Benin Republic.

The team is expected to depart for the competition on Friday.

They play their opening qualifying match on Sunday afternoon in Porto Novo against Cote d’Ivoire.

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.

