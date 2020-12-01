Fulham Boss Parker Praises ‘Courage’ Of Lookman, Cavaleiro After Vital Win At Leicester

Scott Parker praised the bravery of Ademola Lookman and Ivan Cavaleiro after they fired the Cottagers to victory at Leicester.

Cavaleiro struck from the spot after Ademola Lookman’s opener to give the visitors a 2-1 win on Monday.

Harvey Barnes’ late goal ensured a nervy finish but Fulham held on to climb out of the Premier League’s drop zone.

Both Cavaleiro and Lookman have been criticised this season for missing penalties – Fulham having squandered three this season – but boss Parker believes they stood up when it mattered.

He said: “Ade came under a lot of stick when he did the penalty (a chip against West Ham) and he needed to take his medicine.

“Cav slipped last week and I’m not on Twitter or Instagram but I can only imagine what was being said, the jokes at his expense and Cav would have seen that.

“I said to him:…